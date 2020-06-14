Violating Centre's COVID-19 restrictions will now attract fine in Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 14: Delhiites will now face stricter penalties for violating lockdown rules as coronavirus cases in the national capital inch closer to 39,000 amid strong criticism from the Supreme Court over handling of COVID-19.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of COVID-19 rules. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for first-time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders, the statement read.

Rule violations, including defying quarantine rules, not maintaining social distancing, not wearing a mask in public or workplaces, spitting in public places, and consumption of paan, gutka and tobacco in public places, will cost a fine, according to a statement from the Lt Governor's office.

In case of failure to pay spot penalty, action will be taken against violators.

The national capital recorded 2,134 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city closer to the 39,000-mark and the death toll due to the disease to 1,271, authorities said.

It was the second consecutive day when the number of reported cases breached the 2,000-mark. On Friday, Delhi had witnessed 2,137 cases, the highest single-day spike here.

As many as 57 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from coronavirus now stands at 1,271 and the total number of cases at 38,958, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

So far as many as 14,945 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated to another country, while there are 22,742 active cases, it said.

As many as 2,83,239 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 19,535, the bulletin said.

A total of 385 patients are on ventilators or in ICU.