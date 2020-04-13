  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Violate lockdown norms and listen to Masakali 2.0 in a loop

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Apr 13: Think twice before violating the coronavirus lockdown in the Rajasthan capital: Jaipur Police will inflict Masakali 2.0 on you.

    Violate lockdown norms and listen to Masakali 2.0 in a loop
    Image Courtesy: @jaipur_police

    Police here have warned on social media that they will confine violators to a room and then play the song, a recent remix of the original Masakali from Delhi-6, over and over again for those found "roaming unnecessarily" during the lockdown to fight coronavirus.

    Calibrated and zone wise lifting of lockdown on the cards

    The remake has not gone down well with many, including A R Rahman, the composer of the original for the Abhishek Bachchan-Sonam Kapoor-starrer a decade back. It was sung then by Mohit Chauhan.

    Original lyricist Prasoon Joshi has also gone on social media, making clear that he is not happy with the Masakali 2.0 music video starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

    Jaipur Police are not necessarily taking sides in the row over the remake. It's just that the lyrics are apt.

    "Mat Udiyo, Tu Dariyo... Na Kar Manmani, Manmani... Ghar Par Hi Rahiyo, Na Kar Nadani", the lyrics say. Don't be stubborn, don't be stupid, stay at home, the lines say.

    On twitter, Jaipur Police warned, "If you are unnecessarily roaming outside, we will put you in a room and play Masakkali 2.0 on loop." The post also carried a cartoon making the same point.

    "That's a savage. Killing lot of birds with shot. Great sense of dark humour...Can't stop laughing," Vivek Shah reacted on Twitter.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    Shashi M Nair tweeted, "Awesome thinking. Masakkali 2 music deadliest than coronavirus. It's better to be at home rather than listening the song."

    Deputy Commissioner of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar, who handles social media, said they decided to use humour to get the message across to people.

    By Sunday afternoon, Jaipur alone had reported over 300 cases of coronavirus.

    Police have barricaded 262 location in the city to prevent movement of unauthorized people.

    They have seized over 8,100 vehicles so far and arrested 131 people for flouting prohibitory orders.

    Fake News Buster

    Drone cameras are in use and their live footage monitored to check if the lockdown is being followed, officials said.

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    jaipur police curfew coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X