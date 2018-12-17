Vinod Khanna's first wife, Akshaye and Rahul Khanna’s mother Geetanjali passes away

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 17: Geetanjali Khanna, the ex-wife of late actor Vinod Khanna and mother of actors Akshaye and Rahul Khanna, breathed her last on Saturday night. She was 70 years old.

    Geetanjali and her actor son Akshaye Khanna were visiting the farmhouse located at Mandva over the weekend. She complained of uneasiness at the farmhouse on Saturday evening following which she was taken to a hospital in Chondi village.

    Vinod Khannas first wife, Akshaye and Rahul Khanna’s mother Geetanjali passes away
    Image Courtesy: Rahul Khanna/Instagram

    After treatment at the hospital, Geetanjali and her son returned to the farmhouse where the actor took her to the bedroom and asked her to take rest. Akshaye Khanna later went out of the farmhouse for some time. When he returned, he enquired with a care-taker about his mother and then went to her bedroom where he found her unconscious.

    According to family sources, she suffered uneasiness and then chest pain at her bungalow. She was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed late at night.

    Vinod Khanna, who had served a BJP MP, died in April last year at the age of 70. He had divorced Geetanjali in 1985. In 1990, he got married again to Kavita, with whom, he had a son, Sakshi, and a daughter, Shraddha.

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 10:49 [IST]
