'Vindicated': Nitish Kumar after CBI handed Sushant Rajput case

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Aug 19: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's order for a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case vindicated Bihar government's lawful action which had nothing to do with politics or elections.

"With today apex court's order, it has become amply clear that whatever was done in Bihar was in accordance with the law and Constitutional norms.

"The order makes it clear that whatever steps we took (in the pursuit of justice) were correct. And I am quite hopeful that justice will now be done in the case," Kumar said.

Replying to a query that it has been alleged that FIR was lodged in Bihar because of the upcoming assembly elections, Kumar rubbished the charge saying, "I do not take notice of such things as it has nothing to do with politics or elections, rather it is purely related to law and nothing else.

Polls in Bihar are expected in October-November this year. Shiv Sena's spokesman Sanjay Raut had alleged that Bihar government's action in the actor's death by suicide case was inspired by the polls in the state.

When truth meets sunshine….Satyameva Jayate: SC order in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Even actress Rhea Chakraborty in her plea in the supreme court had made similar charge. The apex court Wednesday upheld transfer of an FIR lodged in Rajput's death case at Patna to the CBI.

When asked if it was a victory of the state government and Bihar police as their actions have been vindicated by the apex court, Kumar said, "it is victory for justice. It is not ours victory." "Nyay ki jeet hui hain (truth has triumphed)," kumar said on the apex court's verdict. He expressed hope that justice will be ensured in the case and proper investigation will be carried out by the CBI at the earliest.

The chief minister had on August 4 ordered that the FIR lodged with the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna be handed over to the country's premier investigating agency on plea of Rajput's father.

A day before that Kumar had termed as "inappropriate" the "forcible" quarantine of an IPS officer from Patna Vinay Tiwari, hours after he landed in Mumbai to lead a special team investigating the death of the 34-year-old Bollywood actor on June 14.