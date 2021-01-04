YouTube
    Mumbai, Jan 04: Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has launched his production banner, Andolan Films.

    The production company's first venture is Motwane-directed "AK vs AK", currently streaming on Netflix.

    Vikramaditya Motwane launches production banner

    The "Udaan" director took to Instagram on Saturday night and posted a ten-second video, thanking his colleagues for their support.

    Filmmaker Karan Johar announces 'epic series' to celebrate 75 years of India's independence

    "New year, new film, new production company. Thank you @atulsanalog for the name, to @synapsequence, @thebigfatminimalist and @cinemakasam for the logo, to @itsamittrivedi for the music, @sidmeer and @siddharthdiwan for the look.

    "Arpan Gaglani and the team at @philmcgi for the animation, Akira for the voice and @ishikamohanmotwane for the... err... star of the show," the 44-year-old director wrote.

    Motwane also expressed his gratitude to collaborators "old, new and future", for being an integral part of the journey.

    "You helped us get here and we hope you join us on this journey. The revolution might hurt, but it will be exhilarating!" he captioned.

    Motwane was earlier one of the founders of the production banner, Phantom Films.

    The company, however, was dissolved in 2018 after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against one of its partners, filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

    Story first published: Monday, January 4, 2021, 9:31 [IST]
