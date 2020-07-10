  • search
    Vikas Dubey's encounter seems to be fake, straight out of film: Sharad Yadav

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 10: Former Union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav on Friday alleged that the police's claim of killing gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter seems to be "fake".

    Yadav alleged that Dubey was killed as he could have disclosed many big "secrets".

    Sharad Yadav
    Sharad Yadav

    "This encounter (killing) of Vikas Dubey seems to be fake and straight out of a film. This is an illegal way. This man could have disclosed many big secrets like who sheltered him... Those who sheltered him are as much to blame as Vikas Dubey and the country needed to know them," Yadav said.

    Dubey was shot dead on Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city.

    Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 23:11 [IST]
