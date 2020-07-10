Vikas Dubey killed: Convoy vehicle overturned due to heavy rains

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 10: The vehicle part of the convoy escorting UP gangster, Vikas Dubey overturned owing to heavy rain.

Dubey was shot dead in an encounter early this morning near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, when he was trying to flee. Two personnel of the UP STF were also injured in the incident.

STF officials said that there was an encounter as Dubey tried to flee when the vehicle overturned.

Vikas Dubey, man behind killing of 8 cops shot dead in encounter

The encounter took place at the Sachendi border in Kanpur. Dubey had tried to flee when he was being brought back to Kanpur.

It may be recalled that three of his accomplices were also shot dead, while trying to escape.

e handed him over to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts in the evening, a senior official said.

A police team from Uttar Pradesh came to Ujjain to take Dubey into their custody, the official said.

How the encounter that killed Vikas Dubey took place

"He was handed over to the UP police, who took him to their state by road," the official said.

Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.