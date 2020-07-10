Vikas Dubey, five others dead, 12 criminals still on the run say UP police

New Delhi, July 10: The Uttar Pradesh Police said on Friday that 12 criminals who attacked the police team in Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3 are still on the run.

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter while being taken to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News

In this case, so far three people have been arrested, six accused killed and seven persons have been sent to jail. 12 criminals wanted in this case are still absconding, Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and order said at a briefing.

Earlier today, Vikas Dubey, the man who plotted the killing was shot dead in an encounter.

Vikas Dubey was hit by four bullets in retaliatory firing by Uttar Pradesh State Task Force members, who tried to stop him from fleeing.

Hit by three bullets on the chest, one on the arm: How Vikas Dubey was killed

He had three bullet injuries on the chest and one in the arm, Dr. R B Kamal, the principal of Kanpur's LLR Hospital said while being quoted by ANI. Further he also said that the condition of the three injured police personnel was stable.

He was shot dead, when he was trying to escape, following an accident involving one of the vehicles of the Special Task Force (STF), which was bringing him back to UP from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested on Thursday.

After the accident, Dubey tried to escape. He snatched a police weapon and rain to a nearby field. The police say that they asked him to surrender, but he refused to do so.

The Kanpur police in a statement said that after being chased by the police team, he was asked to surrender, but he did not do so. Instead he began firing, with an intention of killing the policemen. The police team fired in self-defence after which Dubey was injured.

He was taken to hospital, where he died during treatment, the police also said.

Vikas Dubey encounter: Who said what

The encounter took place at the Sachendi border in Kanpur. It may be recalled that three of his accomplices were also shot dead, while trying to escape.

Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.