Vikas Dubey encounter: UP Police arrest two men for helping gang members

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 11: A day after Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after he allegedly tried to escape, the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested two men in connection with the killings of eight policemen in Kanpur by gangster Vikas Dubey and his men on July 3.

The gangster was shot dead on Friday morning after what the police have said was an escape attempt after a road accident near Kanpur city.

It is reportedly said that the two are from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and were arrested for harbouring two men for more than four days before they moved to another hideout.

JN Singh, additional director general (ADG) of police of Kanpur Zone, said the two men have been identified as Om Prakash Pandey and Anil Pandey.

J&K: Pakistani infiltration attempt foiled, 2 terrorists eliminated | Oneindia News

Singh said they allowed Shashi Kant Pandey alias Sonu and Shivam Dubey, accused in Kanpur cops' killing case, to stay at their homes despite being aware that the Uttar Pradesh police are in their search.

He also said that the two carry a reward of Rs 50,000 each for their head and are among the list of 21 active members of Vikas Dubey's gang released earlier.

Meanwhile, Vikas Dubey and five of his gang members, including Atul Dubey, Amar Dubey, Prem Prakash Pandey, Praveen Pandey and Prabhat Mishra, have been killed between July 3 and 10 and three have been arrested while 12 others are still at large.

MEanwhile, Seven people, including former Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tewari and sub-inspector KK Sharma, have been arrested for criminal conspiracy and harbouring Vikas Dubey's gang members as well as helping them escape after the ambush.