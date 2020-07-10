Vikas Dubey encounter: It was after killing this BJP leader, Dubey made name as a gangster

Kanpur, July 10: Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead on Friday after he allegedly tried to snatch a weapon and escape when the Scorpio vehicle carrying him overturned.

Prior of the tragic incident where as many as eight police personnel were shot dead, Vikas Dubey was allegedly involved in as many as 62 criminal cases, including murders and attempt to murder cases.

According to reports, in 2001, Vikas Dubey had chased a BJP leader who then had minister of state rank in Uttar Pradesh, Santosh Shukla, inside Shivli police station in Kanpur Dehat, and shot him dead in broad daylight.

Later, Dubey surrendered after some six months, but was acquitted four years later. The gunner, shadow, and personal staff of the murdered man gave statements in Dubey's favour.

There are several reports that claimed that Dubey had allegedly killed one Jhunna Baba in his village in 1999 and took over his land and other properties. In 2000, he was accused in the murder of his teacher and retired principal of the local Tara Chand Inter College, and was jailed for some time.

However, the murder of Santosh Shukla brought Dubey a look, where he started to receive "political support".

As many as eight men from a police party that had gone to Bikru, near Kanpur, to arrest him during the night of July 2-3, were murdered by his men, leading to the manhunt that ended in Dubey's arrest in Ujjain on Thursday.