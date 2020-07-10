Vikas Dubey encounter: Here's who said what

Tirath Pal, father of constable Jitendra Pal Singh

I am very proud of UP Police. Whatever they have done today has brought solace to my soul. I thank the administration & Yogi govt: Tirath Pal, father of constable Jitendra Pal Singh who lost his life in an encounter at Bikru village in Kanpur on July 3

Urmila Verma, wife of constable Sultan Singh

I'm satisfied. But now how will it come into fore as to who were backing him (Vikas Dubey)? It could have been unraveled by questioning him: Urmila Verma, wife of constable Sultan Singh who lost his life in an encounter at Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has tweeted following the death of Vikas Dubey, prime accused in the Kanpur killings. "The criminal has gone, but what about the crime and those protecting him," she asked.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the encounter, saying it was an attempt to save the government from the secrets Dubey could reveal.

Omar Abdullah

Dead men tell no tales, tweets Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also posted on the encounter.