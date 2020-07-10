  • search
    Vikas Dubey encounter: Who said what

    New Delhi, July 10: Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, police said. Four policemen, including an inspector posted in Nawabganj, were injured in the accident, IG, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal said.

      Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter while being taken to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News

      Vikas Dubey encounter case: Heres who said what

      Plea in SC seeking CBI probe into killing of Vikas Dubey's aides

      Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Dinesh Kumar P said that the accident took place in the morning when it was raining heavily and the police vehicle overturned carrying Vikas Dubey near Kanpur. The encounter also raised many questions, the latest of several over the past few days.

      Here is who said what:

      I am very proud of UP Police. Whatever they have done today has brought solace to my soul. I thank the administration & Yogi govt: Tirath Pal, father of constable Jitendra Pal Singh who lost his life in an encounter at Bikru village in Kanpur on July 3

      I'm satisfied. But now how will it come into fore as to who were backing him (Vikas Dubey)? It could have been unraveled by questioning him: Urmila Verma, wife of constable Sultan Singh who lost his life in an encounter at Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3

      It has brought solace to my soul. It would restore public confidence in police and government: Constable Ajay Kashyap, who was injured in an encounter at Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3

      Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has tweeted following the death of Vikas Dubey, prime accused in the Kanpur killings. "The criminal has gone, but what about the crime and those protecting him," she asked.

      Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the encounter, saying it was an attempt to save the government from the secrets Dubey could reveal.

      Dead men tell no tales, tweets Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also posted on the encounter.

      Dubey was arrested hours after two of his accomplices were shot dead by Uttar Pradesh police in separate encounters. Three others, including Dubey's closest aide Amar Dubey, were also shot dead.

