Vikas Dubey encounter case: Heard gunshots, says eyewitness

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kanpur, July 10: An eyewitness in Gangster Vikas Dubey encounter case told that he heard gunshots at the time of the mishap which took place in Kanpur on Friday.

"The sound that we heard here was of gunshots...When we were coming to see, the police sent us away. We were on our way home," Ashish Paswan, a passerby, told news agency ANI in Hindi.

Vikas Dubey, man behind killing of 8 cops shot dead in encounter

On being asked how if an ambulance arrived at the spot, another passerby told news agency ANI: "Sab hospital gaye (Everyone has gone to the hospital)."

"Apni gaadi mein se bheja hai (Own vehicle was sent)," the man next to him said.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, a senior police official said.

"Dubey was injured in the encounter and he was declared dead in the hospital," ADG Kanpur range, J N Singh said.

After the accident, Dubey snatched the pistol of an STF personnel and tried to flee but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire.

Dubey was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The officer confirmed that Dubey "sustained injuries" but did not confirm to what extent, saying it would be revealed in the postmortem report.

How the encounter that killed Vikas Dubey took place

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Dinesh Kumar P said that the accident took place on Friday morning when it was raining heavily and the police vehicle overturned near Kanpur.