Vikas Dubey aide who hid with gangster tests COVID-19 positive

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 08: An aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested by the Haryana Police today after a raid, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Kartikey, who was with Vikas Dubey in Faridabad during the raid was arrested by the local police, along with two others.

One of the three men who were arrested earlier today after a raid was conducted at a house on receiving inputs of presence of Vikas Dubey, has tested positive for COVID-19, said Faridabad police, Haryana.

Dubey is involved in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur and has been on the run since the incident took place.

Bilhaur Circle Officer Devendra Mishra was among the eight policemen killed in an ambush by the gangster's henchmen at Bikru village near Kanpur early Friday morning.