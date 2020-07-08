  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vikas Dubey aide who hid with gangster tests COVID-19 positive

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 08: An aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested by the Haryana Police today after a raid, has tested positive for coronavirus.

    Kartikey, who was with Vikas Dubey in Faridabad during the raid was arrested by the local police, along with two others.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    One of the three men who were arrested earlier today after a raid was conducted at a house on receiving inputs of presence of Vikas Dubey, has tested positive for COVID-19, said Faridabad police, Haryana.

    Dubey is involved in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur and has been on the run since the incident took place.

    Bilhaur Circle Officer Devendra Mishra was among the eight policemen killed in an ambush by the gangster's henchmen at Bikru village near Kanpur early Friday morning.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 20:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue