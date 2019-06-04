Vijender Gupta files defamation case against Kejriwal, Sisodia for linking him to a conspiracy

New Delhi, June 4: Delhi BJP leader Vijendra Gupta has reportedly filed a defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Gupta has accused both of "maligning" his image by linking him to an alleged "conspiracy" to kill Kejriwal. The court will hear the matter at Rouse Avenue Court on June 6.

Gupta on May 21 sent legal notices to Kejriwal and Sisodia asking them to apologise for their tweets in which they had accused him of being part of a conspiracy to kill the AAP chief.

"I have filed a defamation case in Patiala House court against them (Kejriwal and Sisodia) as they did not reply to my legal notice," said the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly. He has already filed a police complaint against the chief minister and his deputy, alleging that they were tying to "falsely implicate" him in an alleged conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal.

During the Lok Sabha polls the Delhi chief minister had saod in an interview to a Punjabi channel that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to get him killed by his own Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the manner in which Indira Gandhi had been killed. Countering the charge Gupta had tweeted, "Before the slapgate on May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the liaison officer to lift the security cover around his vehicle.

The chief minister's instruction is registered in the roznamcha (police diary). The AAP could not receive electoral gain out of it because I exposed this, so out of frustration Kejriwal is saying that his PSO reports to the BJP." Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia shot back and accused Gupta of being a part of the conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal.

"BJP is conspiring to get the CM killed. This tweet by @Gupta_vijender has proved that the BJP is getting the daily security plan of the CM and it is hatching a conspiracy to kill the CM on this basis. Vijender Gupta is also a part of this conspiracy," he said quoting Gupta's tweet.