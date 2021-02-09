Karnataka govt wants ban on SDPI, PFI, but waits for police report

Blanket ban on cow slaughter expected in Karnataka soon

Karnataka New Year celebrations: Guidelines to be issued today

Vijayanagara becomes Karnataka's 31st district, Hosapete to be its headquarters

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, Feb 09: Karnataka government on Monday issued an official notification announcing Vijayanagara as the state's 31st district, which was carved out of the ore-rich Ballari district.

Hosapete is the headquarters of the new Vijayanagara district.

Vijayanagara will have six taluks namely Hosapete, Kudligi, Hagaribommanahalli, Kotturu, Hoovina Hadagali and Harapanahalli.

The iconic cluster of monuments at Hampi or Hampe, a UNESCO world heritage site, will be part of the new district Vijaynagara.

The Yediyurappa government's plan to create Vijayanagara district had run into opposition, especially from within the ruling BJP.

Undivided Ballari was politically significant, comprising nine Assembly constituencies of which the Congress represents five and the BJP four.

Minister for Infrastructure Development, Haj and Wakf, Anand Singh, who is also the Ballari district in-charge, had anchored the efforts for the new district.

Singh, when he contested on a Congress ticket in 2018 after deserting BJP, ran into a feud with the Reddy brothers - G Janardhana Reddy, G Karunakara Reddy and G Somashekara Reddy.

Many within the ruling BJP had criticised the move in 2019, stating the decision to create a new district was being taken under pressure from Singh, in return for his role in BJP coming to power.

However, this demand got its shape only when Singh rejoined the BJP by defecting from Congress within a year and a half in 2019.

To win the by-election from Vijaynagara constituency, the plan for a new Vijayanagar district was first officially mooted by Chief Minister Yediyurappa in September 2019 during Singh's poll rally.