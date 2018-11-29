Vijayan trains gun at Sangh Parivar, says won't let Sabarimala become Ayodhya

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stepped up the attack on the Sangh Parivar over the Sabarimal row and said he will not allow it to become an Ayodha-like issue.

Tensions are high in Kerala as row over the entry of women devotees inside Sabarimala temple continues to remain at the centre of massive protests. Last week, at least 69 people were arrested by the police for violating Section 144 in temple vicinity even as the BJP and Congress warned the LDF government against initiating actions against the genuine devotees.

Vijayan, in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday, said that the prohibitory orders now in place at the temple town will not be withdrawn, said reports.

"We are bound to adhere to the apex court ruling even as the Sangh parivar with the support of the Congress is out to create trouble in the temple..At no cost will we allow Sabarimala to be turned into an Ayodhya and there is no question of withdrawing the prohibitory orders," he said on Wednesday, as per an IANS report.

Sabarimala has turned into a war zone after BJP-Sangh outfits raised resistance against Pinarayi government over allowing women of all age group entry to the temple ordered by Supreme Court. The chief minister earlier justified the action taken by the police against protesting devotees, saying their intervention helped ease the situation at the shrine to Lord Ayyappa.

"BJP leaders and ministers are queuing up before Sabarimala to exploit the issue. The government will not allow anyone to fan trouble in Sabarimala," he had said last week.