Vijaya Ekadashi 2020: Why and when to observe fast this day?

New Delhi, Feb 19: Vijay Ekadashi 2020 is one of the most auspicious fasts for the Hindu religion. The fast is observed for prosperity. It is observed on the Falgun Krishna Paksha. As the name suggests, Vijaya Ekadashi symbolises victory over the enemy. The purpose of devotees observing vrat is to attain Moksha (liberation from the cycle of birth, death and rebirth) and seek refuge in Vishnu's heavenly abode, Vaikuntha.

Vijay Ekadashi 2020 timings:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 02:32 PM on Feb 18, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 03:02 PM on Feb 19, 2020

The Parana (timing for breaking the fast) is as follows:

6:56 AM to 9:11 AM on February 20.

What you should do that day?

Wake up before sunrise on Vijaya Ekadashi and bath in the morning

Wear light colored clothes and worship Lord Vishnu with yellow flowers and offer yellow fruits and clothes to them.

Apply saffron tilak to Lord Vishnu on this day

Do not use onion, garlic and tamasic food at home

Chant 108 Namo Bhagwate Vasudevya Mantra

Next morning, they break their fast after taking a bath when Dwadashi Tithi prevails.

How to worship on Vijaya Ekadashi?

To worship Lord Vishnu on Vijaya Ekadashi one must place the Sapta paddy on an altar. They must also out an urn of water on the altar decorated with mango and Ashoka leaves. One must also recite the Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha and perform the god's arti and light a lamp of ghee to mark the end of the Vijaya Ekadashi fast.