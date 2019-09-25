Vijaya Dashami: Celebration of righteousness over evil, day Durga leaves for husband Shiva's abode

  • search
    Kolkata, Sep 25: Vijaya Dashami is celebrated as the victory of Lord Rama over Demon Ravana and also the triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo Demon Mahishasura. Vijayadashami is also known as Dussehra or Dasara. Vijaya Dashami is the celebration of righteousness over evil which is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu lunar month called Ashwin.

    Representational image

    The idol of the Goddess Durga is worshipped for five days and on this day, the deity is believed to leave for her husband, Shiva's abode in the Himalayas.

    In Kolkata, on the last and final day of Durga Puja, the tableaus of the Goddess, along with a grand procession soaked in the soul rendering rustic rhythms of dhak and enveloped with the thick fragrant ethereal smoke of dhuno, progress in the city streets. The carnival begins according to the date declared by the state government after the week-long Durga puja.

    Married women play with vermilion (Sindoor khela) and accompany the procession that ends at the nearby river or pond where, with teary eyes, devotees submerge the idols of the Goddess in water.

    This custom is known as visarjan and symbolizes the return of the divine mother to her holy abode with her children.

    A grand procession soaked in the soul rendering rhythms of dhak and enveloped with the fragrant of dhuno

    Some idols are taken to different banks (ghats) of Hooghly river tributary of holy river Gnaga for immersion and with this festivities of greeting each other and distributing sweets begin. The young seek the blessings of the elders on this occasion.

    Items needed for Dashami Pujas:

    Perfume, flowers, durba grass, basil leaves, bel leaves, incense sticks, an earthen lamp, noibiddo, curd, murki, sweets and items needed for arati.

