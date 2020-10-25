Vijaya Dashami 2020: President Kovind, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, others greet nation

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Sunday.

"Good wishes to all countrymen on Vijaya Dashami. May this grand festival marking the victory of truth over untruth and of goodness over evil may bring new inspiration into everyone's life," he said in a tweet.President

Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Dussehra while wishing for prosperity among the people of India.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dussehra. This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the people of the country," the President tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes on Dussehra (Vijayadashami). Singh in a tweet said that he will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army, today. Singh will also be present at ''Shastra puja'' (worship of weapons) ceremony.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on the Vijayadashami festival. On this auspicious occasion today, I will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army and will also be present in the Shastra Pujan ceremony," Singh said in a tweet.

The country is celebrating Vijaya Dashami amid restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.