Vijaya Bank jobs for class 10 pass: Direct link to apply online

Vijaya Bank jobs for class 10 pass

New Delhi, Mar 09: Vijaya Banks has announced jobs for class 10 pass. More details will also be available on the official website.

The notification has been released for the post of part time sweepers and peons. The selection would be made on the basis of a written set objective and descriptive. The Bank reserves the right to call only the requisite number of candidates for the written examination based on the candidate's qualification and suitability," the bank said.

The job notice says candidates who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs and whose family has gross annual income below Rs. 8.00 Lakhs are eligible for reservation under EWS and also satisfy the GoI guidelines. The candidates should produce the Income and Asset certificate as per the format enclosed.

Those selected will be on probation for 6 months. Those selected for part time sweeper posts will remain in 1/3rd scale wages for a period of at least one year. You can apply online here https://www.vijayabank.com/Careers/Careers-List.