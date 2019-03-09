  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vijaya Bank jobs for class 10 pass: Direct link to apply online

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: Vijaya Banks has announced jobs for class 10 pass. More details will also be available on the official website.

    Vijaya Bank jobs for class 10 pass: Direct link to apply online

    The notification has been released for the post of part time sweepers and peons. The selection would be made on the basis of a written set objective and descriptive. The Bank reserves the right to call only the requisite number of candidates for the written examination based on the candidate's qualification and suitability," the bank said.

    Also Read | Why is Car Insurance Mandatory in India?

    The job notice says candidates who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs and whose family has gross annual income below Rs. 8.00 Lakhs are eligible for reservation under EWS and also satisfy the GoI guidelines. The candidates should produce the Income and Asset certificate as per the format enclosed.

    Those selected will be on probation for 6 months. Those selected for part time sweeper posts will remain in 1/3rd scale wages for a period of at least one year. You can apply online here https://www.vijayabank.com/Careers/Careers-List.

    More vijaya bank NewsView All

    Read more about:

    vijaya bank jobs

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue