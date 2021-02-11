Vijay Yatra in Kerala: Uttar Pradesh CM to flag off rally on Feb 21; PM Modi to attend on March 7

Will enact law to protect Sabarimala Ayyappa temple's customs if voted to power: UDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to sound a bugle for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections that is likely to be held in April/May, with a public rally. According to reports, the state-wide "Vijay Yatra" will be led by BJP state president K Surendran on February 21.

The upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala will be a major test for the BJP, which won just one seat in the 140-member state Assembly in the 2016 polls.

Party veteran and former Union minister O Rajagopal gave the BJP its first-ever representation in the Kerala Assembly when he won from Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district by more than 8,000 votes in 2016.

According to reports, the rally will be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Kasargode on February 21. PM Modi is likely to attend the Yatra on its concluding day, i.e. on March 7.

Other top national BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national BJP president JP Nadda, are expected to participate in the rally. The slogan of the Yatra will be 'A New Kerala'.

The tentative schedule is: February 21 - Kasaragod, Feb 22 - Kannur, Feb 23 - Wayanad, Feb 24 - Kozhikode, Feb 25 - Malappuram, Feb 26 - Palakkad, Feb 27 - Thrissur, Feb 28 - Ernakulam, March 1 - Idukki, Mar 2 - Kottayam, Mar 3 - Alappuzha, Mar 4 - Pathanamthitta, Mar 5 - Kollam, Mar 6 and 7 - Thiruvananthapuram.