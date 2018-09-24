Vijay Mallya's lawyer files reply to ED notice, court to hear the matter today

Mumbai, Sep 24: Vijay Mallya's counsel has filed a reply to the Enforcement Directorate's notice which seeks to declare the absconding liquor baron a fugitive economic offender under the new law. A special court in Mumbai will hear the matter today at 2.45 pm.

A Special Court had on September 3 granted Vijay Mallya's lawyer three weeks to file reply to Enforcement Directorate's notice.

Also Read | In second chargesheet against Mallya, bank officials, finance ministry officials under scanner

Mallya's lawyer had earlier sought time to file his reply on Enforcement Directorate's notice, even as the ED's counsel argued that no more time can be given.

Mallya's lawyer had then contended that he had not recieved some of the Enforcement Directorate's notices.

Also Read | Jaitley rubbishes Mallya's claim of having met him, calls it "factually false"

ED had earlier moved the court to get Mallya declared a fugitive economic offender under the new law. The court, had on June 30, had issued notice to Vijay Mallya to appear before it on August 27 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charged the liquor baron under the new law as it enlarged its money laundering probe against him and others in a RS 9,000 alleged bank fraud case.

Also Read | Special court grants Vijay Mallya three weeks to reply to ED's notice

Mallya, however, did not appear on August 27 and reportedly authorised legal representative to submit a reply to the court of special PMLA judge M S Azmi as part of his official response to the notice.