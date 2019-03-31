  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vijay Mallya slams Modi govt says,'he has become poster boy for LS polls over bank defaults'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: Absconding businessman Vijay Mallya on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for saying that he ran away from the country, while ignoring the fact that he has been a UK resident since 1992. The business tycoon also said that he has become poster boy fully as Prime Minister Narendra Modi always managed to make his name for bank defaults.

    Vijaya Mallya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned that the government has fully recovered from him what Mallya had owed to banks.

    Vijay Mallya slams Modi govt says,he has become poster boy for LS polls over bank defaults
    Vijay Mallya

    Taking to Twitter, Malla said,''Fact that I have been a UK resident since 1992 ignored. Suits the BJP to say I ran away.''

    Prime Minister in a recent interview had expressed satisfaction over the fact that Mallya's extradition process was in the last stage and the government has recovered money from him. He had said that Mallya owed banks Rs 9000 core and government has confiscated his properties worth Rs 14,000 crore from various locations.

    Nirav Modi & Vijay Mallya to share same jail cell in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail?

    Vijay Mallya has been accused of defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

    Vijay Mallya, who has currently appealed against his extradition to India, settled in the UK after fleeing from the country in March 2016.

    More VIJAY MALLYA News

    Read more about:

    vijay mallya modi government

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue