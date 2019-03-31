Vijay Mallya slams Modi govt says,'he has become poster boy for LS polls over bank defaults'

New Delhi, Mar 31: Absconding businessman Vijay Mallya on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for saying that he ran away from the country, while ignoring the fact that he has been a UK resident since 1992. The business tycoon also said that he has become poster boy fully as Prime Minister Narendra Modi always managed to make his name for bank defaults.

Vijaya Mallya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned that the government has fully recovered from him what Mallya had owed to banks.

Taking to Twitter, Malla said,''Fact that I have been a UK resident since 1992 ignored. Suits the BJP to say I ran away.''

I humbly submit that my assertion that I am a poster boy is fully vindicated by the PM’s own statement about me (by name)that his Govt has recovered more than what I allegedly owe the Banks. Fact that I have been a UK resident since 1992 ignored. Suits the BJP to say I ran away. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 31, 2019

Prime Minister in a recent interview had expressed satisfaction over the fact that Mallya's extradition process was in the last stage and the government has recovered money from him. He had said that Mallya owed banks Rs 9000 core and government has confiscated his properties worth Rs 14,000 crore from various locations.

Vijay Mallya has been accused of defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

Vijay Mallya, who has currently appealed against his extradition to India, settled in the UK after fleeing from the country in March 2016.