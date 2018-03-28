Vijay Mallya set to marry former Kingfisher Airlines air-hostess Pinky Lalwani

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya is all to tie knot with former Kingfisher Airlines air-hostess Pinky Lalwani, said reports. This would be Mallya's third marriage.

Mallya and Lalwani were recently spotted together celebrating their anniversary in mid-March. The duo started dating in 2011 when Mallya offered Lalwani a job as a flight attendant. They were frequently spotted together after that, reported Business Today.

Mallya, who had fled to the UK in March 2016, is wanted in India for Kingfisher Airlines' default on loans worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore and some other matters.

Mallya was previously married to Sameera Tyabjee from 1986-87 and to Rekha Mallya from 1993. In 1986, Mallya married Sameera Tyabjee, an air hostess of Air India. They have one son, Siddharth Mallya. In June 1993, Mallya married Rekha, whom he had known since childhood, and together they have two daughters, Leanna and Tanya.

Mallya, wanted in India on charges of Rs 9,000-crore fraud, is currently in London. He escaped from India days before banks approached the courts to stop him from leaving the country. Mallya had fled the country in March 2016 and owes close to Rs 9,000 crores to the banks.

