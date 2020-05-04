  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vijay Mallya seeks to approach UK Supreme Court on extradition case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 04: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has sought permission to appeal in the United Kingdom Supreme Court, days after he lost a petition in the London High Court against his extradition to India to face charges of fraud connected to unpaid loans to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

    Vijay Mallya
    Vijay Mallya

    The dismissal of the appeal by the high court had cleared the way for Vijay Mallya's extradition to India to face the charges in the Indian courts. He had 14 days to apply for permission to appeal in the UK Supreme Court.

    "The leave to appeal has been filed. We have until May 14 to respond," a spokesperson for the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which represents the Indian authorities in the legal process of the extradition, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

    The UK Home Office would now wait for the outcome of that appeal before finalising his extradition to India.

    The 64-year-old, whose business interests have ranged from aviation to liquor, is wanted in India over Rs 9,000 crore in loans Kingfisher took out from banks which the authorities argue he had no intention of repaying. Vijay Mallya denies the charges against him and is currently on bail.

    He had fled to the UK in 2016.

    A two-strong bench at the UK court had last month ruled that there were prima facie cases of misrepresentation, conspiracy and money laundering.

    Vijay Mallya had said the allegations against him were related to the borrowing of Rs 900 crore only.

    "I am disappointed with the media narrative which states that I must face trial in India for a fraud of Rs 9,000 crores. Please note that the allegations against me and others are specifically and only related to three tranches of borrowing from IDBI Bank for a total of Rs 900 crores in 2009," he was quoted as saying news agency PTI.

    Vijay Mallya says he has offered the banks to replay the loans but to no avail.

    More VIJAY MALLYA News

    Read more about:

    vijay mallya supreme court

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 21:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X