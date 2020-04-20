  • search
    Vijay Mallya’s appeal against extradition to India rejected by UK High Court

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Former liquor baron, Vijay Mallya has lost his High Court appeal against his extradition order to India.

    Mallya had appeared to the High Court against his extradition to India at a hearing in February this year.

    Mallya is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges. He had challenged his extradition from the UK to India in the High Court. His appeal was heard by Lord Justice Stephen Irwin and Justice Elisabeth Laing. The two-member bench at the Royal Courts of Justice in London presiding over the case rejected the appeal. The verdict was handed down remotely due to the current coronavirus situation.

    The "court ruled, "we consider that while the scope of the prima facie case found by the SDJ [Senior District Judge] is in some respects wider than that alleged by the Respondent in India [Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED)], there is a prima facie case which, in seven important respects, coincides with the allegations in India."

