Vijay Kumar Dev appointed Chief Secretary of Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 23: Vijay Kumar Dev has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Delhi with effect from the date of joining till further orders.

He replaced Anshu Prakash who was transferred last week as the Additional Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications.

Vijay Kumar Dev is 1987 batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories). He served as the Deputy Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India, Chandigarh, and as Additional Secretary to the Government of India.

Also read: Who is responsible for the murder of American tourist in North Sentinel Island?

Delhi's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, who hails from Odisha and is also an officer of the 1986 batch of the AGMUT, is in the race for the new chief secretary of Delhi.

Anshu Prakash, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was in the news for his stand-off with the Kejriwal government. He had alleged assault by some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the chief minister's residence in February this year. Kejriwal, along with 12 AAP MLAs, was accused in the case but was later granted bail by the Delhi High Court