  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule in Delhi, fined Rs 4,000 by traffic cops

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 04: BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday violated the odd-even scheme in Delhi, by moving out in an odd-numbered car.

    Vijay Goel
    Vijay Goel

    "I will pay the challan. It is a symbolic protest. Arvind Kejriwal has failed as a chief minister to control the pollution in Delhi," Vijay Goel said after receiving the challan of Rs 4,000.

    Countering Goel, Ajay Maken tweeted, "MP Vijay Goel is a lawmaker. As a lawmaker, how can he deliberately break the law?"

    "This scheme is just a gimmick, they (Delhi Govt) themselves say pollution is due to stubble burning, then how does this scheme help? I am ready to pay the fine for violation," he said.

    The odd-even scheme, an anti-pollution measure, kicked in from 8 am on Monday in the city, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging people to follow it for the sake of their family and kids.

    Delhi: As Odd-even rule kicks in, traffic Police fines driver for breaking rules

    Under the scheme, apart from exempted categories, only those non-transport four-wheeled vehicles will ply on the roads which have registration numbers ending with an even digit, today.

    Authorities have announced a public health emergency in the national capital. Schools have been shut in Delhi and Noida till Tuesday.

    The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city at 7:30 am stood at 439, which falls in the "severe" category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

    An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

    More VIJAY GOEL News

    Read more about:

    vijay goel odd even

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue