Vijay Diwas 2020: Everything you need to know from the history

Vijay Diwas: When Pakistan surrendered to India

New Delhi, Dec 09: Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on 16 December to commemorate the victory of Indian over Pakistan in Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 for the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan forty-eight years ago.

The end of the war also resulted in the unilateral and unconditional surrender of the Pakistan Army and subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh.

While it was a big day for Bangladesh, as it meant the secession of East Pakistan into the country, this win was also a proud moment for Indian Army. It was, after all, the first war after World War II that we had won conclusively. This day is also commemorated in Bangladesh as Bijoy Dibos (Bengali: বিজয় দিবস).

Valiant heroes of 1971 Liberation War to be honoured on Vijay Diwas

On this day in 1971, the chief of the Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered to the allied forces consists of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini, led by General Jagjit Singh Aurora of India in the Ramna Race Course, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka after their defeat in the war.

On 16 December every year, Citizens, senior officials, students & war veterans lay wreaths and remember the sacrifices of the soldiers. The anniversary of Vijay Divas is observed across India by paying tributes to the Indian martyrs who laid down their lives for liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan.