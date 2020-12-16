Vijay Diwas 2020: Everything you need to know from the history

Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh lauds Indian Army, says their sacrifice is source of inspiration to Indians

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 16: Union defence ministry on Wednesday lauded the Indian Army and said that their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, "Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the tradition courage and valor of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of the brave soldiers who wrote a new valor in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. This country will always remember them."

India, UK agree on roadmap to broaden ties, to boost cooperation in Indo-Pacific

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday visit the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi, where he will light up "Swarnim Vijay Mashaal" on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In an official release on Tuesday, the Defence ministry said, "In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War - II. From 16 December, the Nation will be celebrating 50 Years of India-Pak War, also called 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. Various commemorative events are planned across the Nation."

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel.