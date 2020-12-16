Vijay Diwas 2020: Everything you need to know from the history

Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh lauds Indian Army, says their sacrifice is source of inspiration to Indians

Surrender or we wipe you out, Army Chief had told Pakistan in 1971

Vijay Diwas: PM Modi lights up ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War - II.

From 16 December, the Nation will be celebrating 50 Years of Indo-Pak War, also called 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. Various commemorative events are planned across the Nation.

The inaugural event was held at the National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi which will was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

The Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen soldiers.

PM Modi lit up the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of NWM on the occasion. Four Victory Mashaals (flames) were lit from the Eternal Flame of NWM. These Mashaals will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War. Soil from the villages of these Awardees and from areas where major battles were fought in 1971 are being brought to the NWM.

Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war Veterans and Veer Naris will be felicitated and events like band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclave and adventure activities are planned.

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Yesso Naik and other senior civil and military officials of the Ministry of Defence will also be present on the occasion.