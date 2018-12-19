Vigil up: 18 new border outposts in Sikkim, Arunachal since Doklam standoff

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 19: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has built 18 new border outposts in Sikkim since the resolution of the Dolkam crisis between India and China. The SSB which guards the India-Nepal and India-Bhutan border put up the new outposts in Sikkim and Arunachal since the Doklam standoff ended.

Also Read | If Modi was careful, Doklam stand-off could have been avoided

Currently, 53 battalions are deployed on the borders with Nepal and Bhutan. The SSB has established and operationalised 708 border out=posts which are instrumental in fulfilling its mandate of safeguarding the security of India's borders to promote a sense of security among the people living in the border areas and also to prevent trans-border crimes, Surjeet Singh Deswal, the Director General of SSB said.

In addition to this, five SSB battalions are also deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for counter-terrorism duties, while seven have been deployed in Naxal-affected areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and two in Assam for counter-insurgency operations and counter-insurgency operations. Two SSB battalions are also deployed with the NDRF on deputation for undertaking rescue and relief operations during national calamities and disasters.

Also Read | Indo-China relations a factor of stability in the world: PM Modi

Further the home ministry also sanctioned the creation of 419 posts for the RTC Supaul. In 2018, the government conferred the status of Group A-Central Services to the SSB, he also said.