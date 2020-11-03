Vienna attack: Austrian embassy in New Delhi to remain closed as precautionary measure

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: The Austrian embassy in New Delhi will remain closed until November 11 as a precautionary measure.

As a precautionary measure, the Austrian embassy in New Delhi will remain closed to the public until November 11 2020. We ask for your understanding, the embassy said in a note.

The announcement comes following a terror attack in Vienna. One person was killed and several hurt, including a police officer. The police shot dead one of the perpetrators. One person was killed and several wounded in exchanges of gunfire late on Monday. The authorities said that this is believed to be a terror attack near the central synagogue.

The Vienna police said on Twitter that there were multiple suspects and six different locations involved. A large area was cordoned off and the police said a significant deployment was underway.

Vienna terror attack: PM Modi says India stands with Austria during this tragic time

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF that the attack is believed to have been carried out by several people and all six locations were in the immediate vicinity of the street housing the central synagogue.

He said that the he could confirm that this is an apparent terror attack. "Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport," the police said on Twitter.

The police have urged people not to share videos and photos on the social media. "This jeopardises police forces as well as the civilian population," the police had said. This was in response to the videos that were shared in which a gunman was seen running down a cobblestone street shooting and shouting.