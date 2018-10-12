Vidyasagar University Part 2 results declared on vidyasagar.ac.in

Kolkata, Oct 12: The Vidyasagar University Part 2 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Vidyasagar University Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Arts (B.A) and Bachelor of Commerce part 2 exam results can also be accessed from the third party websites. The University has released the degree part 2 results on the official website of the varsity of the candidates who have attended the exam for their third year honours course. The results are available on vidyasagar.ac.in.

How to check Vidyasagar University Part 2 results:

Go to vidyasagar.ac.in

Click on results link

Click on relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout