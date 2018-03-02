Vidwath assault case: No bail for Mohammed Nalapad Haris, 6 others

The 63rd City Civil and Sessions Court denied bail for Mohammed Nalapad Haris and six others in Vidwath assault case on Friday. Mohammed Nalapad Haris, son of Shantinagar MLA NA Haris, has been booked for attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting one Vidwath at the pub-cum-restaurant here on February 17 night. He surrendered before police and is now in police custody.

The court, which heard the case earlier this week, had reserved the order for March 2. Nalapad and six other accused have been in judicial custody for a week now.

LXII Additional City Civil & Sessions Judge Parameshwara Prasanna B pronounced the verdict today in Court Hall 63 of the City Civil Court complex.

SPP Shyam Prasad, Public Prosecutor, said, "Court expressed that there are going to be chances of witnesses getting influenced and the investigation getting coerced. Court has came to a conclusion that they don't deserve bail. It is a victory for justice and society at large."

According to TV reports, Nalapad, who was watching television, collapsed after his bail was rejected. Later, he was taken to his cell.

A red-faced Congress had expelled Nalapad from the party for six years after the incident triggered a political backlash with the BJP and JD(S) accusing the state government of trying to protect him. General Secretary of the District Youth Congress, Mohammed Nalapad Haris, the son of Shantinagar MLA NA Haris, on February 17, 2018, brutally assaulted Vidwath, leaving him with skull, nasal and rib-cage fractures.

Police had booked a case against Nalapad under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police had earlier booked Nalapad under the IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 143 and 144 (unlawful assembly), 146 and 147 (rioting), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), he said.

Even BJP mentioned Vidwath assault case in its chargesheet against Congress government.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.