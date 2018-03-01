Vidhwath assault case mentioned in BJP's chargesheet against Congress

BJP released a book comprising of charge sheets against state Congress government at a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday. Union Human Resources Development minister Prakash Javadekar, MLA and former Dy CM R. Ashok and Suresh Kumar addressed the press conference.

The 20-page chargesheet covers questions pertaining to Bengaluru's infrastructure, Development, crime against women, attack on party workers and other issues.

In the document, BJP alleged that due to the mal-administration of the Siddaramaiah government, Bengaluru - once reputed to be a safe and secure city has now earned the title of the third most unsafe city in the country.

"The Siddaramaiah led state government, in an effort to bolster its electoral chances in the Bengaluru assembly seats has settled over 9 Lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in various parts of the city."

The document mentions Mohammed Nalapad Haris attack on Vidwath and hooliganism by Congress Narayanaswamy, threw petrol in the BBMP revenue office.

Ramalinga Reddy gave compensation of 1 Lakh to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, on supposedly humanitarian grounds, and the state government continued to 'ignore' illegal settlements across the city as they gave his real estate friends cheap labour.

More than 1,206 murders and 3,755 robberies have happened during Siddaramaiah's Chief Ministership. The brutal murder of Santosh, a Dalit BJP youth worker in the city has raised serious concerns regarding safety and security in the city, provoking sharp criticism from around the country of the increasing 'Ease of Doing Murder' in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister, who was busy covering up the murders by his cronies, K.J. George and Vinay Kulkarni, ignored the law and order situation in the city and caused our city to be ranked second by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in 2016 for murders.

It is only natural that a Chief Minister having a cabinet filled with criminal elements, allowed the city to be overrun by gangs and muggers. For example, Bengaluru witnessed a 32% increase in incidents of chain-snatching in 2017.

General Secretary of the District Youth Congress, Mohammed Nalapad Haris, the goonda son of Shantinagar MLA NA Haris, on February 17, 2018, brutally assaulted a wheelchair-bound person named Vidwath, leaving him with skull, nasal and rib-cage fractures. The police under the instructions of the Siddaramaiah government acted in concert with the assaulter's father in an attempt to let Mohammed Haris escape and even shifted him to the VIP cell.

Congress leader and Ex-KR Puram Block Congress President, Narayanaswamy, known to be close to Siddaramaiah, threw petrol in the BBMP revenue office in an attempt to threaten the Revenue Officer Changalarayappa who refused to sign fake Khata documents.

Yeshwanthpur Congress MLA ST Somashekar's men attacked a landowner for not agreeing to give land for a Congress Samavesha in the city. Previously, his men had assaulted two labourers in broad daylight at a construction site in Bengaluru without any fear of the law.

Muniraju, a close associate of Minister and Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda assaulted a BJP karyakarta on the roads of Bengaluru over a dispute on the development of a road.

Under Congress rule, the city was disgraced by being given the third rank among cities with a number of crimes against children.

The Congress government has allowed it's lackadaisical attitude towards regular crimes to spillover into cyber crimes with no convictions against any of the offenders of 3,552 cases of cyber crimes registered in the state over the past two and a half years. This has dealt a blow to Bengaluru's image as the IT hub of the country

The city has become a killing field for Hindus with the daylight murders of Rudresh and Kithaganahalli Vasu alias v by miscreants associated with the terror-linked- Popular Front of India. The same Popular Front of India was even allowed to hold a massive samavesha bang in the middle of Bengaluru.

The city has become a killing field for Hindus with the daylight murders of Rudresh and Kithaganahalli Vasu alias v by miscreants associated with the terror-linked- Popular Front of India. The same Popular Front of India was even allowed to hold a massive samavesha bang in the middle of Bengaluru. Hindu activist Santosh was killed when Wasim, a drug peddler, whose father was a member of SDPI and the Congress, stabbed his leg with a screwdriver and left him to bleed to death. The Chief Minister reinforced his 'secular credentials' by organizing a feast for Muslim leaders in the same location the next day despite not caring enough to visit Santosh's family. Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, went as far as defending Wasim by giving a statement that Wasim didn't intend to kill Santosh.

Congress leaders created a massive furore over the murders of Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalaburagi by falsely and baselessly blaming Hindu activists. Despite the Congress state government claiming to have its best officers on the case, the murders are yet to be solved and the culprits are yet to be brought to justice.

Under the reign of the Congress Government, the city has seen an immense rise in the extent and power of the underground trade of drugs including ganja and cocaine. The Congress's inaction in dealing with drug peddlers has given them the confidence of even attacking policemen.

