Video of Zomato delivery boy who got stuck in Vadodara rain goes viral

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Vadodara, Aug 01: Have you ever ordered food during times when the rains have been intensifying which has lead to water-logging at several parts of the city. But who cares how long the rider has been on the road when you can have a pizza at your doorstep in under 30 minutes after midnight, right?

Online food delivery platforms like Zomato are lifesavers and their customers are from all age groups. They mandatorily brave the pouring rain to deliver you the food at your doorstep.

Vadodara rains: 22 trains cancelled; airport shut, army on standby

Recently, Vadodara along with other cities in Gujarat witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday. While the rains brought relief from the scorching summer heat, it also got floods and water-logging along.

A video shared by the Twitter user shows a heart-wrenching video of a zomato delivery boy who got stuck in the rain. It looks like the delivery guy's bike brokedown.

Watch the video for yourself.

Zomato Man@ZomatoIN @Zomato

It is heavy raining in Vadodara, Gujarat.

I saw this #Zomato guy was dragging his bike in knee deep water, probably his bike broken down due to water.

He called the customer to get the location & delivered the food.#GujaratRain pic.twitter.com/2Et2LMqsX0 — Rutvik Patel (@RutvikP00748295) July 31, 2019

It's nothing but we do have zero empathy for these workers who make our lives so easy.