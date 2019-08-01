  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    Vadodara, Aug 01: Have you ever ordered food during times when the rains have been intensifying which has lead to water-logging at several parts of the city. But who cares how long the rider has been on the road when you can have a pizza at your doorstep in under 30 minutes after midnight, right?

    Video of Zomato delivery boy who got stuck in Vadodara rain goes viral
    Image Courtesy: @RutvikP00748295

    Online food delivery platforms like Zomato are lifesavers and their customers are from all age groups. They mandatorily brave the pouring rain to deliver you the food at your doorstep.

    Vadodara rains: 22 trains cancelled; airport shut, army on standby

    Recently, Vadodara along with other cities in Gujarat witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday. While the rains brought relief from the scorching summer heat, it also got floods and water-logging along.

    A video shared by the Twitter user shows a heart-wrenching video of a zomato delivery boy who got stuck in the rain. It looks like the delivery guy's bike brokedown.

    Watch the video for yourself.

    It's nothing but we do have zero empathy for these workers who make our lives so easy.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
