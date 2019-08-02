Video of Woman using sign language during video call goes viral, Netizens thanks Technology

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Aug 02: Technology has made everyone's life more complex and simple at the same time. For example video calls have proved to be useful to the reduce distance between you and your loved ones. Recently, a video of a Mumbai woman using sign language during a video call at a railway station to communicate has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The clip has left many social media users wondering if the technology is actually an amazing thing.

The heart touching video was posted by @thenaveenkukreja.

The video shows a woman using gestures to talk to someone.

"Thank You Technology. I always thought video calling apps are for teenagers, but today I saw this", writes Naveen.

Ever since the video was posted on Instagram, it got more that 1.7 lakh views and the video turned many netizens emotional and made them recount similar experiences and wonder how many of us take the ability to make a video or voice call on a mobile phone for granted.

according to the World Health Organization, over 1 billion people, or 15 per cent of the world's total population, live with some sort of disability.