YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Video of Priyanka Gandhi cleaning car's windshield after accident surfaces online

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 04: A video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleaning the windshield of her car after a collision in her cavalcade has surfaced online and went viral.

    The cars in Gandhi's cavalcade collided with each other on Hapur Road on her way to Uttar Pradesh's Rampur today.

    Video of Priyanka Gandhi cleaning cars windshield after accident surfaces online
    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Gandhi's driver reportedly hit the brakes of the car suddenly due to poor visibility through the windshield.

    However, no injuries were reported.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the kin of Navreet Singh- who had died during the tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day in Rampur.

    Check here few funny reactions:

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi

    Story first published: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 14:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X