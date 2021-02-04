Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath's govt for having negligent attitude towards women

It is time to take sides: Rahul Gandhi tweets as protests weaken at Delhi borders

Farmers' Protest: Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of farmer who died during tractor rally in Delhi

Video of Priyanka Gandhi cleaning car's windshield after accident surfaces online

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 04: A video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleaning the windshield of her car after a collision in her cavalcade has surfaced online and went viral.

The cars in Gandhi's cavalcade collided with each other on Hapur Road on her way to Uttar Pradesh's Rampur today.

Gandhi's driver reportedly hit the brakes of the car suddenly due to poor visibility through the windshield.

However, no injuries were reported.

#WATCH Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleaned windshield of her vehicle. Her driver had to stop allegedly due to poor visibility through windshield.



Vehicles in her cavalcade collided with each other on Hapur Road earlier today, on her way to Rampur; no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/bAeUudOFPw — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the kin of Navreet Singh- who had died during the tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day in Rampur.

Check here few funny reactions:

2024 kai baad bhi yehi sab karna hai tumhe 🤗 — Harshit (@harshit272722) February 4, 2021

pic.twitter.com/ns7SZf9qHF — Naam me kya rakha h (@Kuch_nahi_rakha) February 4, 2021

La idhar likh lu kahin upsc mein naa aa jaye 🤦 — Yash 👽 (@desi_wine) February 4, 2021