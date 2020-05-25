  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Video of migrant workers looting food packets at Itarsi railway station goes viral

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: A video of migrant workers travelling on a Shramik Special train could be seen looting food packets on Sunday morning at Itarsi Railway Station. The video has gone viral on various social media platforms.

    Video of migrant workers looting food packets at Itarsi railway station goes viral

    Social distancing norms were also completely neglected at this point of time.

    The video shows migrant labourersn fighting with each other for the food packets. The government has arranged special trains for labourers so that they can raech home safely. Amid the arrangements being made for them, such pictures surface.

    Earlier this month, a similar incident took place at the state's Satna railway station. Dramatic videos from the platform showed migrant workers, armed with belts, abuse and violently fight each other inside a train over food.

    More RAILWAY STATION News

    Read more about:

    railway station migrants

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue