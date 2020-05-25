Video of migrant workers looting food packets at Itarsi railway station goes viral

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 25: A video of migrant workers travelling on a Shramik Special train could be seen looting food packets on Sunday morning at Itarsi Railway Station. The video has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Social distancing norms were also completely neglected at this point of time.

The video shows migrant labourersn fighting with each other for the food packets. The government has arranged special trains for labourers so that they can raech home safely. Amid the arrangements being made for them, such pictures surface.

Earlier this month, a similar incident took place at the state's Satna railway station. Dramatic videos from the platform showed migrant workers, armed with belts, abuse and violently fight each other inside a train over food.