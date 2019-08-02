  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Video of Man swept away in gushing stream following heavy rains in Ajmer goes viral

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Ajmer, Aug 02: After heavy rains left the streets of Rajasthan's Ajmer flooded, a video of middle-aged man who was seen swept away in the gushing stream has gone viral on various social media platforms.

    The video shows the man being swept away by the strong flow of muddy water outside a mosque while some people try to save him.

    Video of Man swept away in gushing stream following heavy rains in Ajmer goes viral
    Photo credit: Video/Grab

    First a man gripped a pole to extend a helping hand to the man being swept away but to no avail.

    Video of Woman using sign language during video call goes viral, Netizens thanks Technology

    Soon, another person jumped in the flowing water but he too could not rescue the man.

    However, there is no confirmation on the man's condition as of now.

    It is as yet unclear about where the video was recorded.

    Earlier in the day in Ajmer, three people died after a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

    More HEAVY RAINS News

    Read more about:

    heavy rains viral video rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue