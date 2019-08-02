Video of Man swept away in gushing stream following heavy rains in Ajmer goes viral

Ajmer, Aug 02: After heavy rains left the streets of Rajasthan's Ajmer flooded, a video of middle-aged man who was seen swept away in the gushing stream has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The video shows the man being swept away by the strong flow of muddy water outside a mosque while some people try to save him.

First a man gripped a pole to extend a helping hand to the man being swept away but to no avail.

Soon, another person jumped in the flowing water but he too could not rescue the man.

However, there is no confirmation on the man's condition as of now.

It is as yet unclear about where the video was recorded.

Earlier in the day in Ajmer, three people died after a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall.