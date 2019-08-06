Video of Man clinging to train at Mumbai train but gets swept away by crowd goes viral

Mumbai, Aug 06: Mumbai's local trains are in many ways a defining feature of the city. There is almost no one who has lived in the city, who has not traveled by the local trains. You might hav even heard about how busiest the stations are. Recently, a video of man clinging on to the train as long as he can, but is finally swept away by the crowd has gone viral with over a million views on YouTube.

Many from Mumbai could relate with the video.

The video shot at an undisclosed station shows a man hanging precariously from the door of a train as hordes of commuters rush past him. The man clings on to the train for a few seconds before being swept away by the crowd.

Last year, the Railway Protection Force (CRPF) arrested three boys who were caught after a video of them performing the 'Kiki Challenge' while onboard a moving train at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) went viral.