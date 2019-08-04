Video of langur studying with kids at school in Andhra Pradesh goes viral

Hyderabad, Aug 04: A video of a female langur studying with the kids of a school in Andhra Pradesh has gone viral on various social media. This incident happened at government primary school situated in Vengalampalli located at Peapully Mandal of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

The female grey langur who goes by the name Laxmi; as she is being called by her fellow classmates, has become the most sincere member of the primary school.

The video shows Laxmi has befriended kids at school. Even the teachers have no problem with the animal attending classes.

And if you are thinking about the safety of students, this langur been coming to attend classes from the past two days and seems quite friendly.

And ever since the video is gone viral, people cannot stop gushing over the langur attending classes like a good girl.

Not only this, Laxmi even attends morning prayers every day, not just the classes.

She also eats her lunch during lunch break and plays with her "classmates". She sometimes even plays during classes while studying. Reports have it that the attendance of students has increased after Laxmi joined the class.

