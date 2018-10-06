  • search

Video of langur driving KSRTC bus, driver suspended

By
    Bengaluru, Oct 6: In a bizarre incident from Karnataka, a driver was seen driving a public transport with a Langur perched on the steering wheel.

    Video of langur driving KSRTC bus, driver suspended

    The incident was reported from Davanagere district, 262 km from Bangalore. The bus driver has been suspended for endangering the lives of the passengers. The video of Langur on steering wheel has gone viral.

    The suspension of driver has evoked mixed response on social media. "Yes I can understand. Even I would've politely told the driver to keep the monkey on side seat. But
    suspension is bit too much for a poor bus driver, said a twitterati.

    Another commented, "Yeah indeed sweet, it would hv been more sweeter or even sweetest if u had a first hand experience by sitting in front passenger seat. It's the safety of the passengers which was stake.'

    "Good that action is taken and he is suspended, but clearly he is in wrong job, this man is a sensitive animal lover (see how langur trusts him) and could be an asset in wildlife related jobs. But unfortunately Indian authorities/decision makers are too
    incompetent to value these."

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 12:24 [IST]
