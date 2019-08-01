  • search
    Video of Kanwariyas drinking liquor at Garh Mukteshwar ghat goes viral

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Lucknow, Aug 01: A video of a group of 'Kanwariyas' drinking liquor at Garh Mukteshwar ghat in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh has gone viral.

    The video shows a group of men enjoying liquor atop parked two-wheelers and cheerfully passing it around.

    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    Speaking on the incident, ASP Sarvesh Mishra said, "the kanwariyas are seen drinking liquor in an area where it is prohibited. It's illegal. Those people are being identified. Legal action will be taken".

    Wearing 16 Kg of Gold, Golden Baba is back to Kanwar Yatra

    Kanwariyas invariably steal the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Last year, a video had surfaced in which a group of saffron-clad Kanwariyas were vandalizing a car before tipping it over on a Delhi street even as cops stood by.

    The incident was reported from Delhi's Moti Nagar. Reportedly, the pilgrims were enraged after the car allegedly brushed past them while driving.

